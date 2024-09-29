Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation Procures Five Devices to Combat Dengue

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is grappling with a surge in dengue cases, with over 60% of the total 1,003 cases reported since August. The areas, including Geetanagar, Zoo Road Tiniali, and Bhaskar Nagar, have been particularly affected. To combat this, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has procured five new special vehicle mount thermal fogging devices.

These remote-controlled devices operate on a 12-volt rechargeable battery and can be installed on two or three-wheeled vehicles. The chemical tank has a 50-litre capacity and can spray up to 80 litres per hour.

A senior health and medical officer of GMC said, “These fogging devices will be mounted on mopeds, which will have a 5-litre petrol tank. We have extensively increased the fogging operations.”

The GMC official added that the mopeds will make fogging in congested and hilly areas much easier. “Previously, people used to carry the fogging machines to these areas, but now, due to their light weight, it will become a seamless process,” he said.

The municipality has also acquired 10 handheld fogging machines and five vehicle-mounted fogging devices, hiring 15 new field workers to support fogging efforts. Each handheld device cost Rs 8 lakh, while each vehicle-mounted device cost Rs 14 lakh.

Despite past dengue outbreaks, this year’s rise in infections is troubling. Health officials express concern as Guwahati is one of the most affected areas. The lack of consistent fogging operations and coordination between governmental bodies hampers efforts to combat the outbreak.

