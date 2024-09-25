Assam Witnesses Rise In Dengue Cases, Dima Hasao Worst Hit

GUWAHATI: Assam has witnessed a significant surge in dengue cases as over 60% of the total 1,003 cases have been reported since the beginning of August.

The hill district of Dima Hasao has registered the highest number of cases at 360 whereas Karbi Anglong, another hill district, has recorded a massive decrease from 6,000 cases last year to only 50 this year.

Officials of the health department have attributed the possible herd immunity as the reason behind this drastic drop.

The threat of dengue looms large over the eastern zone of Greater Guwahati as cases are on the rise over there.