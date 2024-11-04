Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation Seals yet Another Restaurant in City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a sweeping late-night operation, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sealed 'Grilled Panda', a restaurant on Zoo Road, over alleged health and licensing violations. According to officials, the establishment has been operating without proper authorization, raising concerns about the safety and regulatory compliance of Guwahati's dining establishments.

GMC inspectors reported that the restaurant's outdoor food preparation areas did not meet sanitation standards, deeming the conditions unsatisfactory for public health. In a revelation that has stirred further controversy, the establishment was found to be running on a general license valued at only Rs 1,400, which officials say falls far below the required permits for a restaurant of this size.

Following this raid, the GMC announced plans to extend inspections to nearby street food stalls, many of which reportedly lack necessary permits. These roadside vendors operate without GMC approval, officials say, sparking concerns about food safety and hygiene.

The owner of 'Grilled Panda' alleged a targeted conspiracy. He expressed disappointment, claiming his establishment was unfairly singled out while other nearby venues was spared from inspection. While acknowledging minor documentation gaps, the owner implied that competitive pressure from nearby establishments may have influenced the GMC's actions.

As GMC ramps up its inspection efforts, this incident has reignited calls for stricter regulation and enforcement within Guwahati's food sector. Local consumers and health advocates are increasingly vocal about the need for better oversight to ensure safe dining environments across the city.

