Guwahati Municipal Corporation Seals Two Restaurants in City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials conducted a surprise raid on two restaurants in Guwahati - Barbi Hotel and Fast Food - due to severe hygiene concerns. The inspection revealed alarming conditions, including food being prepared in unhygienic environments, and rats and rodents scavenging for food in cooking areas.

The GMC team, led by Joint Commissioner Mrinal Bora, sealed the restaurants after finding unacceptable hygiene practices. This raid is part of GMC’s ongoing initiative to tackle poor sanitation in local hotels and restaurants. The corporation aims to ensure that food establishments maintain high standards of cleanliness and hygiene.

The conditions found at Barbi Hotel and Fast Food were shocking. Food was found scattered everywhere, and waste and rubbish were kept near areas where food was being prepared. Rodents were seen roaming freely, eating from the same areas where food was being cooked. These appalling conditions pose serious health risks to customers.

GMC officials emphasized that if customers were to see these kitchens, they would be horrified by the filthy conditions. The corporation has promised strict action against establishments failing to comply with their guidelines and the hygiene standards. “Public health is our top priority,” stated an official. The GMC vows to continue surprise inspections to enforce stricter health codes and protect citizens from potential health risks. The corporation urges customers to report any concerns about restaurant hygiene and promises to take swift action against erring establishments.

