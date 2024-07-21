Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation set to overhaul garbage collection

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is set to overhaul its door-to-door garbage collection system in a bid to address the inefficiencies of previous attempts involving ward committees, NGOs, and private companies. Under the new plan, GMC will abandon the existing method of using ward committees and NGOs for garbage collection. Instead, the city will be divided into 18 divisions, each managed by a private entity responsible for the door-to-door collection in its designated area.

According to a GMC source, a tender has been issued to invite bids from 18 private companies to handle garbage collection across these divisions. The new system aims to streamline the process and improve effectiveness, as previous efforts have not yielded the desired results.

Last year, the garbage collection was managed by various entities: eight wards were serviced by ward development committees led by ward councillors, 25 wards had new NGOs appointed, and 26 wards retained their previous NGO operators. Ward number 48 was designated as a model ward. Despite these measures, the overall garbage collection process remained unsatisfactory.

Under the revised scheme, the 60 wards will be grouped into 18 packages, with each package comprising 3 to 4 wards. Private operators hired through the new tendering process will be tasked with managing the garbage collection for these packages. The GMC anticipates that the revamped system will be operational before Durga Puja.

