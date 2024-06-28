Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania inspects garbage disposal plant in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Thursday inspected the waste disposal plant under construction by GMC at Beltol at Baragaon in a completely scientific manner and urged the departmental engineers and contractors to complete the construction works very expeditiously.

It is expected that the project will be fully operational by November of this year and will pave the way for a systematic and scientific solution to the waste disposal of the people of Guwahati. In addition, this project will be able to produce biogas, electricity, and fertilisers through scientific waste disposal and be used for various purposes for the people of Guwahati.

