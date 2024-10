Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation to Install High-Mast Light in Every Ward

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Municipal Coorporation (GMC) is taking a project to install a 25-meter-high mast light in 60 numbers of ward councillors under Guwahati Utilities Company Limited (GUCL). The installation cost of each mast light is Rs 13 lakh. The total cost of the project is Rs 7.80 crore. The GMC already selected the location of installation of the mast light in 60 ward. The work on the project has already started.

According to the GMC, the locations are 1. Garigaon Idgah Maidan. 2. Sundarbari. 3. New colony, Lal math. 4 Maligaon. 5 Four No. colony Pandu. 6 Pandu Loco colony near Vidya Niketan High School. 7 Bishnu mandir, Kamakhya gaon. 8 Children’s Park, Bhubaneswari Road, Kamakhya. 9 Lakhiminagar, Maligaon. 10 Paschim Boragaon Bongkhi Gopal Namghar. 11 Manpara N.C. Boro path, near cremation ground hillside. 12 Sahid Dilip Huzuri path, Fatashil. 13 Assam trunk road, Fatashil hills. 14 D N Talukder Path Chariali. 15 Maskhowa 16 near Sharma Sweets, HB Road. 17 Panbazar. 18 Chatribari Road. 19 Bishnupur main road tinali (near Bimala Nagar Kali Mandir) high mast light. 20 Fatashil Tiniali Point Tetelia Bori LP School is near Community Hall. 21 Sister Nibedita Path End (after Mora Vorolu Bridge) Bhaskar Nagar. 22 Lalganesh Mandir Field campus. 23 at Chandangiri, Nabagraha Road, Silpukhuri. 24 Lokhra forest office, Tiniali. 25 Bishnu Rabha Uddyan, Odalbakra. 26 Binowa Nagar, Kalapahar. 27 Kamalnagar, Near JICA Project. 28 Horse Race Road, Srimantapur. 29 Rupnagar Road, Birubari. 30 Join between P.P Road and A.M Road (Tiniali) First turning point of M.A Road that comes towards P.P Roada K C Patowary Road, Ulubari (backside of Prag Channel) S C Goswami Path & A M Road Connecting Point P.P. Road & P.B. Road Connecting Point P.. P. Riad & A.M. Road Connecting Point Bani Nagar by lane 2 , M A Road, Rehabari, 31 Solapara Tiniali near Mandakinee School, 32 Uzan Bazar Chariali (near GMC office, Uzan Bazar), 33 Nabagraha Road, Happy Villa, 34 Silpukhuri Krishna Nagar, Navagraha Hills, 35 Ramchai Hills, Krishna Nagar, Chandmari Amar Prava Uddyan, Scot Mandir, 37 in front of Gitanagar school field at M T Road. 38 Anil Nagar. 39 Sukhdeo Rai LP school premises. Tarun Nagar Byelane 2/6. 40 Natun Nagar chariali near TV tower. 41 Bhagaduttapur, Kahilipara, Kala Kristy Bikash Manch. 42 sijubari chariali, Hatigaon chariali. 43 Lalmati Traker Stand. 44 Near Community Hall Mahila Sishu Uddayan. 45 Patarkuchi, Shivadham Path, near Patarkuchi LP School. 46 Krishnapurag Chariali, Beltola. 47 Beltola College Road, Kundil Nagar. 48 Kishalay Vidyapith, Dispur Law College road. 49 Near 1 No. Hengrabari LP School. 50 Place Japorigog janajati smasan.krishnanagar. 51 Hengrabari L.P. school chawk. Towards lichubagan Near Karbi Yuva Sangha Club. 52 Magzine, Near Royal Palace. 53 BP Chaliha Nagar, Bamunimaidam New Guwahati Railway Colony, near Shree Shree Shahid Udyan Kali Mandir Jyoti Nagar tiniali, Bamunimaidam Jyoti Nagar Durga Mandir is near a pub. Guwahati High School. 54 Jyotinagar Kalimandir, west Jyotinagar, Bamunimaidam. 55 GopalNagar Chowk. 56. Back side of Brahmaputra flow mail. Bishnu Rabha Nagar. 57 Narengi Tiniali. 58 Birkuchi near LP School Chariali, opposite Karbi Dehal Path. 59 Daraka nagar Sisu uddyan chariali and 60 Panjabari Last City Bus Stopage. place of weekly market. Near Army Camp.

