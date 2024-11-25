Assam: Guwahati Police Arrest 6-Member Gang of Robbers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati police arrested a gang of six armed dacoits under the jurisdiction of the Latasil Police Station last night.

Guwahati police were on alert when two armed dacoits were caught on CCTV camera while doing a recce-the process of visiting and quickly looking around a place in order to find out information on a multi-storey apartment in Guwahati-recently. The police were on the trail of the armed men and achieved a major success when they caged the six-member gang of robbers, sources said on Sunday.

According to sources, the gang, which had been involved in several robberies across different parts of Guwahati, was apprehended during a coordinated raid. The robbers had committed a series of crimes in various areas of the city, and several police stations in Guwahati filed cases against the individuals, sources added.

The operation was carried out under Latasil Police Station's officer-in-charge (OC) Jyotishman Neog, who led the team in cracking down on the group.

The arrested persons are Sadek Ali, Akbar Ali, Lokman Ali, Abu Bakkar Siddique, and Saidul Rahman, hailing from the Darrang district, and Joynal Abdin, hailing from the Barpeta district.

Also Read: Guwahati: Bike-Borne Robbers Snatch Gold Chain From Woman In Rajgarh