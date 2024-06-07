Assam: Guwahati Police arrested cattle smuggler at Jorabat Link Road

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted one truck bearing registration number AS 02 CC 2238 illegally carrying cattle at Jorabat Link Road while it was trying to smuggle onto Meghalaya this morning.

Twenty-six cattle with two carcasses were found in the truck. One Nurjoul Islam, aged 32 years, and belonging to Juria, was arrested. The necessary legal action was initiated regarding the matter.

