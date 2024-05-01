Cattle smugglers apprehended by Guwahati Police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station under the East Guwahati Police District was able to intercept a truck bearing registration number AS 01 KC 9657 at the Jorabat crossing. Twenty cattle were rescued from the vehicle that was on its way to Meghalaya. Phulchand Khan (35) of Sarthebari, Jahidul Islam (30) of Baghbar, and Baser Ali (24) of Baghbar were arrested, and necessary legal action has been initiated.

Also read: Assam Police Crack Down on Cattle Smuggling, Seize 36 Heads and Arrest 14 Smugglers (sentinelassam.com)