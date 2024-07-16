Assam: Narcotics Peddler Arrested in Sootea

Sootea: Assam Police continues their endeavour to prevent the smuggling and peddling of narcotic substances in the state. In accordance with this initiative, an operation against narcotic substances was carried out in the Sooteaa region of the state.

A narcotics peddler identified as Khairul Islam from Khanamukh in the Sonitpur district of Assam was arrested with 48 containers of narcotics from Itakhola in Sootea. Itakhola Police was successful in apprehending this peddler based on information received from their confidential sources. The police team was also successful in seizing a vehicle with registration number AS 23 D 0114 used by the peddler in his illegal activities.

Guwahati Police recently undertook operations against narcotics in the city and arrested multiple people. The SOG CGPD and a team from Chandmari police station busted a drugs supply syndicate after it arrested one Mintu Rahman and followed up on his confession to arrest one Kamal Das of Jalukbari with two packets of suspected heroin, weighing 29 gm, and thereafter seized a car bearing registration number AS 25 CC 2401 at Adabari.

The team further raided the house of the peddler to recover another 20 packets of suspected heroin in soap boxes, weighing 249 gm. The wife of the peddler, Pompi Das was also arrested while two motorcycles bearing registration numbers AS 01 EJ 9328 and AS01EZ1913 were also seized.

In another operation, a CGPD team from Paltan Bazaar police station arrested one Rijul Hussain (38) of Bihata Chariali after he was caught red-handed with vials of suspected heroin weighing 24.47 gm at Birubari Tiniali on Tuesday evening. A two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 FJ 3751 and one mobile was seized. Legal action has been initiated against all the parties involved.