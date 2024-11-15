Assam: Guwahati Police Bust Mule Bank Account Network; 8 Cybercriminals Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Gorchuk Police Station raided hotels and lodges on Boragaon’s Bamunpara Road and detained 15 individuals, uncovering a sophisticated “Mule Bank Account” network used by cybercriminals to launder money.

Eight individuals, including Shah Alam (29) of Barpeta, Azizul Hoque (25) of Barpeta, Alamin Khan (25) of Koyakuchi, Rubul Hussan Khan (37) of Barpeta, Kazi Saddam Hussain (32) of Barpeta Sadar, Abdul Kalam (31) of Barpeta Sadar, Azim Uddin Ali (37) of Barpeta Road, and Hasan Ali (36) of Barpeta, were arrested. This gang used to trick uneducated people into opening bank accounts in their name, using their credentials for a sum of Rs. 20,000 while the gang made Rs. 80,000 after selling it to the cybercriminals.

The police seized numerous items, including 31 mobile handsets, 36 ATM cards, 21 checkbooks, seven stamps, four cars and a bike, four portable drives, and a laptop.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

