Assam: 'Digital Arrest' The Latest Tactic of Cybercriminals

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Cybercriminals based in the state have been targeting people in other parts of the country and abroad to defraud them of their hard-earned money. But the latest tactic adopted by them is ‘digital arrest’ and people in the state have also become targets.

A large number of complaints regarding the latest tactic of cyber scammers known as ‘digital arrest’ have emerged. The cyber police station in the city has become inundated by complaints from victims over the course of the past month or so, sources said.

Many complained that they were contacted by scammers saying their loved ones, mainly students, staying in other states were in trouble with the law and asking them to make immediate payments to avoid their wards being prosecuted, arrested, or worse.

In this new tactic known as ‘digital arrest’ in the ever-expanding world of cybercrimes, fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials like police, anti-narcotics, or customs officials to manipulate victims into believing that they have committed a serious crime and may face arrest and prosecution. They deceive the individuals by making them believe that they are being digitally arrested and may be released by paying a huge sum of money to so-called law enforcement officials. Fraudsters use fear and a sense of urgency to trick victims into handing over money quickly before they have a chance to think.

Perpetrators create fear by making audio or video calls, often impersonating law enforcement officials using AI-generated voice or video calls. They falsely accuse victims of wrongdoing related to their Aadhaar or phone number, dabbling in narcotics or other criminal acts, sparking a sense of imminent arrest and forcing them to transfer money. In a typical scenario, they may also falsely inform the target’s relatives or friends of their involvement in a crime or accident, thereby creating a sense of urgency, officials in the know explained.

In light of the urgency of the situation, the cyber wing of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has issued an alert to the police in all states and union territories amid the surge in cases of digital arrest. As per an official notification, MHA alerted people that criminals are defrauding people by posing as officials of central agencies such as the ED, CBI, and RBI.

Following the alert issued by the MHA, the Assam Police also issued an alert on social media. The ‘important alert’ from the Assam Police ask people to beware of ‘Digital Arrest’ scams. It is stated that scammers may contact potential victims via phone, email, or social media, claiming that the victim is under investigation and demanding immediate payment to avoid arrest.

In the advisory, the Assam Police asks people to stay safe by not sharing personal or financial information, not transferring money or making payments to unknown persons, and verifying the caller’s identity by contacting the local police station directly. It also sought to inform the public that official police communications will never request payments over the phone or online.

