Assam: Guwahati police commend Lance Naik Samadul Hoque for his exceptional bravery

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police have lauded Lance Naik Samadul Hoque for his extraordinary bravery and dedication. Despite his primary role in traffic policing, LNK Hoque went above and beyond his duties, successfully apprehending three thieves in separate incidents recently.

On June 11 and 16, at the Jalukbari roundabout, LNK Hoque captured Raju Nath (31) from Agia, a pickpocket; Samidul Islam (32) from Baghbar, a bicycle thief; and Mijanur Khan (28) from Fakirganj, a snatcher. Guwahati Police thanked him for his courageous efforts, one stolen bicycle and Rs 5600 in cash were recovered.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against all three criminals. The Guwahati police expressed their gratitude and appreciation for LNK Hoque's valour, which significantly contributed to maintaining public safety and order.

