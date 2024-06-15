Guwahati Police Seize 19 Cartons of Codeine Phosphate Syrup in Major Operation

Guwahati: In a significant operation, Guwahati police have dismantled a supply chain and seized 19 cartons of Codeine Phosphate Syrup from a warehouse.

A team from the West Guwahati Police District, based at the Azara police station, carried out the raid on Friday. They intercepted the consignment, which consisted of 1956 bottles of the controlled substance, at a godown in the Hatkhuwapara area. The seizure took place just before the consignment was to be dispatched to Aizawl, Dimapur, and Agartala.

“The consignment was coming from Delhi,” stated a senior police officer involved in the operation. An investigation is currently underway to uncover further details about the supply chain and those involved. (ANI)

