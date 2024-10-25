Assam: Guwahati Police Conducts Raid at Scrapyard in Jonali

Staff reporter

Guwahati: As part of an ongoing special drive, a Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Geeta Nagar Police Station, in collaboration with Chandmari Police Station, conducted a joint search operation at a scrapyard in Jonali. The successful raid resulted in the recovery of a substantial quantity of stolen goods.

The seized items included 269 kilograms of various kinds of electrical and copper wires, suspected to be stolen. The operation led to the arrest of Aminul Haque, a resident of Siyalmari, who was allegedly involved in the theft. Again in another operation by CGPD team from Panikhaiti Outpost of Pragjyotishpur PS raided another dump yard in Aamgaon, acting on intel. They recovered 1.2 kg of electrical cable wire and other suspected stolen items, leading to the arrest of Mansur Ali (45) and Kapil Uddin (41).

Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

