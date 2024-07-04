Assam: Guwahati Police detain accused of hit-and-run case in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati police on Wednesday detained the driver of the car involved in the hit-and-run incident near Handique Girls' College, which led to the death of a young banker. Police detained Priyanka Tamuly, the wife of a senior journalist, for the hit-and-run case.

According to sources, the prime accused, Priyanka Tamuly, is a teacher at the Cotton Collegiate Government Higher Secondary School. She was driving the vehicle that hit Bhargab Jyoti Barman, a bank employee from Sarupeta under Bajali district, on Saturday, resulting in his death.

The Hyundai i20 car with registration AS 01 BY 0040 hit the two-wheeler with registration number AS01 FN 0144 near Dighali Pukhuri area, and Priyanka Tamuly fled from the scene after the incident. Panbazar police registered a case numbered 155/24 under sections 279, 304A, and 427 of the IPC in connection with the incident. Further investigation by the police led to the seizure of the vehicle and the detention of the driver.

