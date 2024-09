STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Jalukbari OP intercepted a truck (AS01 PC 4470) carrying 23 smuggled cattle. An individual named Wahed Ali of Rashima, Nalbari, was arrested. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

