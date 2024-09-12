Assam: Guwahati Police Foil Snatching Attempt in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The head constable Rumeo Saikia of Jalukbari Outpost under West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) thwarted an attempt to snatch his mobile handset by Abdul Rahman of Garigaon, a miscreant who targeted a specially-abled person near the Jalukbari Flyover. The police team pinned down Rahman, preventing him from escaping with the stolen mobile phone. Further investigation led to the arrest of Sukur Ali of Boko, who is accused of receiving and selling stolen mobile phones. The police recovered five mobile handsets suspected to have been stolen from Ali’s possession. Legal action has been initiated against the two accused.

