Guwahati: 5 Including Woman Arrested As Bag Snatching Racket Busted

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on illicit activities, a total of five individuals who were allegedly involved in a series of bag-snatching incidents across Guwahati were arrested by the Dispur Police.

A recent incident of a bag reportedly getting snatched from a woman in Guwahati's bustling Survey area under the Dispur Police Station's jurisdiction had created quite a stir and had raised serious concerns among the locals regarding their safety and well-being.

This despicable act prompted the cops to initiate a detailed probe into the case, based on which, the perpetrators were apprehended.