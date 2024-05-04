Guwahati: 5 Including Woman Arrested As Bag Snatching Racket Busted

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on illicit activities, a total of five individuals who were allegedly involved in a series of bag-snatching incidents across Guwahati were arrested by the Dispur Police.
A recent incident of a bag reportedly getting snatched from a woman in Guwahati's bustling Survey area under the Dispur Police Station's jurisdiction had created quite a stir and had raised serious concerns among the locals regarding their safety and well-being.
This despicable act prompted the cops to initiate a detailed probe into the case, based on which, the perpetrators were apprehended.
As per information received, the bag snatching incident was brought to the attention of the concerned authorities on 23 April, 2024, following which, swift action ensued as Dispur Police filed Case No. 352/2024 under sections 356/379/323 of the Indian Penal Code.
Two teams from the East Police District led the meticulous investigation into the case, culminating in coordinated raids in Tamulpur and Guwahati.
According to reports, their efforts reaped rewards as the sleuths made significant breakthrough by capturing the five suspects allegedly involved in the offense.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Rupam Ali (18) of Morigaon, Rahul Sutradhar (21) of Barpeta; Dipak Barman (18), Nisha Barman (38) and Rahul Das (32) PS-Tamulpur.
Police statements reveal that Rupam Ali, Dipak Barman, and Rahul Sutradhar were allegedly involved in the snatchings, targeting valuable items like mobile phones and handbags.
It is suspected that the stolen items were purportedly sold to Rahul Das, who runs a shop in Tamulpur while Nisha Barman was reportedly involved in the delivery of the stolen goods to Rahul Das.
Two scooters, one reportedly stolen from Bharalumukh locality of Guwahati and the other from Geetanagar area, were seized during the operation, which also saw a total of 49 mobile phones getting confiscated.
It is to be noted that the accused have currently been placed under police custody awaiting further legal proceedings.
The busting of this racket marks a significant stride in curbing bag-snatching incidents in the area, thereby emphasizing the effectiveness of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies.
ALSO READ: Assam Girl Emon Gogoi Shines In Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship At Abu Dhabi, Clinches Bronze
ALSO WATCH: