Assam: Guwahati Police Recover Stolen Vehicle, Two Individuals Arrested in Jorabat

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Jorabat OP of Basistha Police Station intercepted a vehicle (AR 09 FD 5982) at Eight Mile in the Jorabat area.

The vehicle reported stolen from Pasighat last month was recovered, and two individuals have been arrested. They have been identified as Ratul Dey (30) of Simen Sapori and Rahul Vishwakarma (24) of Pasighat. Further investigation is underway.

