Vehicle lifter caught red-handed in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The residents of Uzan Bazar apprehended a car thief on sight on Monday and handed him over to the authorities. The thief was apprehended when the owner became suspicious of the theft and called in the police.

The thief was identified as Suman Sarkar, a resident of Chandmari, Guwahati. In the afternoon, he stole a cargo three-wheeler (AS 01 JC 0744) from the Panbazar area. The accused and the owner's car were discovered close to the Ugratara temple in Uzan Bazar by the owner when he went in search for it.

"I was out of the car supplying water when he saw an opening and took off with my three-wheeler. I caught him red-handed with the vehicle," said the owner of the car, who is a water supplier.

Before the police were called in, the owner caught the thief and bashed him up with the assistance of the locals.

