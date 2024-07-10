Assam: Guwahati Police recovered stolen motorcycles in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A CGPD team from the Geeta Nagar police station recovered one Royal Enfield bike without a registration plate from Pinaki Path in the Nabin Nagar area in an abandoned condition.

In a separate incident, a team from Jalukbari Traffic Branch recovered one Bajaj Pulsar-125 motorcycle with registration number AS 01 FQ 9504 from a No Parking area at Adabari on Tuesday morning. The bike was reported stolen from near Rani Gate at Azara PS in December 2023. The police are working towards handing the vehicles over to their rightful owners.

