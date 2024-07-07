Stolen items recovered by city police in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Multiple operations by city police led to the arrest of multiple thieves and the recovery of several stolen items. A CGPD team from Noonmati police station recovered one Honda Activa with registration number AS 01 DM 4729 from Ganesh Mandir Path that was reported stolen from Pan Bazaar a few days ago. The necessary action was initiated to hand it over to its rightful owner. Meanwhile, a CGPD team from the Fancy Bazaar outpost of Pan Bazaar police station recovered one stolen mobile handset and handed it over to its rightful owner. An EGPD team from the Bhagaduttapur outpost of Dispur police station arrested one Mrinal Ali (22 years old) of Kahilipara this evening. One stolen 50” TV and three stolen batteries were recovered from his possession.

