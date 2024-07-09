Assam: Guwahati Police rescue two girls from traffickers in Bihar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Human trafficking continues to be a grave issue, in recent times with traffickers exploiting the vulnerability of young girls. The Guwahati Police’s swift action is an ongoing battle against this heinous crime. Further efforts are needed to eradicate this menace and protect the girl child from being transported to other states.

In a recent incident, Guwahati Police have successfully rescued two girls, including a minor, from the brothel in Rawta, Bihar. The rescue operation was initiated following a complaint lodged by a woman at Bhangagarh Police Station.

According to sources, a woman reported that her daughter had been involved in a brawl at her house. Thereafter, she went to the house of a friend and both girls subsequently went missing on June 29.

The Bhangagarh Police launched an extensive investigation after the missing persons report was filed. During the investigation, an unidentified person contacted the victim’s family, demanding Rs 30,000 for her release. Tracing the call led the police to Purnia, Bihar.

A police team was dispatched to Purnia, where they apprehended Tanveer Alom, the individual behind the extortion call. Both missing girls were safely recovered during the operation.

Further investigation revealed that the girls had planned to travel to Delhi. At Guwahati Railway Station, they encountered Sikandar Ali (38), who promised to help them reach Delhi. Instead, he handed them over to Idrish Ali (27) of Basistha.

Idrish Ali, and an accomplice, Khairun Nessa from West Bengal, took the girls to Siliguri by bus. They were then sold to an individual in Bihar for Rs. 1,10,000 and subsequently handed the girls over to Tanveer Alom, who forced them into sex work in Rawta, Bihar.

With sufficient evidence against the accused, police arrested Idrish Ali from Basistha, Sikandar Ali from Guwahati Railway Station, Tanvir Alom from Bihar, and Khairun Nessa (of Panjipara in West Bengal) from Basistha. All four accused have been produced before a judicial magistrate and are currently on police remand.

