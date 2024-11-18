Assam: Guwahati Police Seize 23 Cattle, Arrest 5 at Nine Mile

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District team from Jorabat outpost intercepted a truck (AS01KC 7021) along with a new Baleno car that was escorting the intercepted truck at Nine Mile. The police seized 23 cattle from a truck bound for Meghalaya. The police arrested two persons-Pankaj Das (25) and Mukshedur Rahman (25), both hailing from Sipajhar-from the car, and three-Jakir Ali (25) of Barpeta, Nur Alom (23), and Mohibul Ali (21), both hailing from Tarabari-from the truck.

