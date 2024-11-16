Assam: Cattle Smuggling Attempt Foiled In Dhubri, Four Cattle Heads Recovered

DHUBRI: Dhubri police seized a suspected cattle-smuggling vehicle in a late-night operation where four cattle heads were recovered in the process.

The operation, which unfolded in a dramatic high-speed chase, began in the Jhagrarpar area and ended in the Bhatigaon region. Credible intelligence led to the launch of the operation, as per police sources.

Officers flagged down a Tata Tiago with registration number AS-03AJ-8234 in Jhagrarpar. The driver however ignored their instructions and fled the scene, prompting a pursuit that continued for several kilometers.

The chase concluded in Bhatigaon, where the suspected smugglers abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.