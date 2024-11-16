Assam: Cattle Smuggling Attempt Foiled In Dhubri, Four Cattle Heads Recovered

DHUBRI: Dhubri police seized a suspected cattle-smuggling vehicle in a late-night operation where four cattle heads were recovered in the process.
The operation, which unfolded in a dramatic high-speed chase, began in the Jhagrarpar area and ended in the Bhatigaon region. Credible intelligence led to the launch of the operation, as per police sources.
Officers flagged down a Tata Tiago with registration number AS-03AJ-8234 in Jhagrarpar. The driver however ignored their instructions and fled the scene, prompting a pursuit that continued for several kilometers.
The chase concluded in Bhatigaon, where the suspected smugglers abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of four cattle heads, believed to be part of an illegal transport operation.
After safely transferring the rescued animals to the local pound, authorities launched an investigation to identify those involved and determine the origin and intended destination of the cattle.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, a team from the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) from Gorchuk PS intercepted a truck (AS26AC1949) and a car (AS23K0755) at a checkpoint in Katahbari, near Bharalu bridge. The vehicles were attempting to smuggle 30 cattle into Meghalaya.
