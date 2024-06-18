Assam: Guwahati Police solve stolen Bolero pick-up truck case, five apprehended

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The East Guwahati Police District team from Basistha Police Station successfully resolved the case of a stolen Bolero pick-up truck (AS01 FC 9378). In a coordinated effort, five individuals were apprehended from various locations in Barpeta and Nalbari. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sona Miya (21), Taher Ali (35), and Mahar Ali (35), all from Sarthebari, along with Nurul Islam (38) from Rangia and Md Abdul Kalam (39).

