Guwahati: Gorchuk police recover stolen scooty in Boragaon

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a significant breakthrough, a team of Gorchuk Police, under the West Guwahati Police District, apprehended Gopal Das (27) of Serabhati at Boragaon today. The arrest led to the recovery of a stolen scooty, bearing the registration number AS01EK5974. The police also seized various tools allegedly used by the suspect for housebreaking and vehicle theft, highlighting his involvement in multiple criminal activities. This operation marks a crucial step in curbing thefts in the region.

