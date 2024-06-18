Assam: Guwahati Police solve theft case; one arrested in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The East Guwahati Police District of Dispur police station has successfully cracked a case of theft with the arrest of Manash Das. The operation led by police resulted in the recovery of stolen items. Among the recovered items are 5 watches, 1 small torch, 3 mobile phones, 10 ATM cards, 2 golden-coloured glasses, 5 pliers, 1 key of a scooty, 1 hair dryer, 1 HDD (Hard Disc Drive), 1 RAM (Random Access Memory), 1 data storage device, 1 MS Disc, 1 briefcase, 1 bag, and 1 golden-coloured necklace.

This successful apprehension and recovery are a testament to the dedicated efforts of the police force in Dispur. Residents of East Guwahati can rest assured knowing that law enforcement remains vigilant in safeguarding the community against criminal activities.

