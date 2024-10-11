Assam: Guwahati Police Tighten Security for Durga Puja Across the City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: With approximately 450 Durga pandals set up across the city, the Guwahati police have heightened security measures to ensure a safe and joyous celebration. Following the August 15 incident where bombs were discovered in and around the state, the police are taking extra precautions.

To prevent any untoward incidents, the police have increased patrolling, created additional checkpoints, and will conduct continuous rounds around the clock. “We had checkpoints, but we are creating more. Pandals are under continuous check”. Committee members have been instructed to strictly adhere to existing advisories, including separate entry lines for males and females and officer presence at entry points.

Pandal organizers have been directed to follow these guidelines to ensure a successful and incident-free celebration. Additionally, the police reiterated the importance of adhering to the “no drink and drive” rule, with strict fines to be imposed on offenders.

The police official appealed to the public to cooperate and follow rules and laws, enabling a peaceful and enjoyable Durga Puja celebration. “We request the general public to help us by maintaining the rules and law so that this puja becomes a success,” the official said.

