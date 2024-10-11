Assam: Mahashtami and Mahanavami today; Bhakti Vandana & aesthetic ambience defy rain god

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bhakti Vandana, in association with an aesthetic ambience, defied the rain god that failed to dampen the Saptami Puja of Goddess Durga today. The puja revelry continued unabated despite a long spell of rain this morning.

The puja pandals in Guwahati and elsewhere in the state were full of devotees in the afternoon. Through the depiction of themes of diverse hues, the puja committees were largely successful in getting across their messages on contemporary issues to the devotees. Apart from getting messages of bhakti (devotion) across, the puja pandals successfully got across their intended messages of historic places and structures to the visitors. Devotees in Guwahati have the habit of hopping from pandal to pandal till late at night.

On the cultural front, Durga Puja festivities play the role of a reminder to the devotees of their moribund cultures, like Nagaran Naam, Oja Pali, puppet show, Thiya Naaam, Jatra, etc. The puja committees held competitions of such cultures that are moribund now at the onslaught of westernisation.

Mobile theatre in Assam is a blessing that most other states of the country have reasons to envy for it scaling a head-craning height. The Durga Pujas in the West Nalbari area, like Naddi, Bihampur, Belsor, Samata, Shahpur, etc., are famous for mobile theatre competitions during the Durga Puja festival. A large number of front-running mobile theatre troupes have been taking part in the competitions amidst the presence of audiences in hordes.

With the successful completion of the Saptami puja today, the stage is all set for the Mahashtami and Mahanavami pujas on Friday. Friday seems to witness huge footfalls in puja pandals as the Mahashtami and Mahanavam pujas will be on the same day.

Preparations for the Vijaya Dashami and immersion of idols are going on in all district administrations. At Sualkuchi in the Kamrup district, the erection of a 50-foot-tall Ravana is in progress. The Sualkuchi Sharadiya Sri Sri Durga Puja Udjapon Samiti has been holding 'Ravana Dahana' for the past 22 years.

