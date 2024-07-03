Assam: Guwahati police undertake awareness campaigns in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police organised awareness programmes at various police stations under its jurisdiction on the new Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita, 2023; and Bharatiya Shakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, on Tuesday to make the general public aware of them.

Jalukbari Police Station under Guwahati Police organised an awareness programme on the new Criminal Major Laws. The Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Diganta Barah; the Joint CP, Prateek Thube; and the DCP (West), Padmanabh Barua, along with other senior officials, members of Nagarik Samiti, VDPs, leading citizens, and members of civil society, attended the programme.

Another awareness programme was organised at Paltan Bazar Police Station. This programme was graced by the MLA of Guwahati (East), Siddhartha Bhattacharyya; the DGP, Assam GP Singh; the DGCD and CGHG, Assam Harmeet Singh; the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati Diganta Barah, IPS; the IGP (Admin) PS Mahanta; the Joint CP Prateek Thube; the DCP (Central) Mitabh Basumatary; Dr Thaneswar Kalita, AJS (retd); and the Additional Public Prosecutor of Gauhati High Court, Ranjan Baruah, among others.

