Assam: Guwahati Refinery hands over ambulances to Kamrup district

Guwahati: As part of its various CSR assistance, Guwahati Refinery on Monday donated three Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances to Kamrup district. PK Basumatary, CGM & RH handed over the ambulances to Kamal Boruah, ADC, Kamrup district in the presence of Dr. Mohitosh Banerjee, Joint Director-cum-Member Secretary, District Health Society, Kamrup, Hitajit Bhattacharyya, CGM(HR), Guwahati Refinery and other senior officials of both district administration and Guwahati Refinery.

The three ambulances were handed over to Kamrup district administration for further use of Chaygaon Community Health Centre, Nagarbera Community Health Centre and Hajo Community Health Centre. In a befitting programme organized at the Office of the District Commissioner, Amingaon, Kamrup, Kamal Boruah, ADC thanked Guwahati Refinery management for the timely assistance and said that the ambulances provided by Guwahati Refinery would facilitate the three Community Health Centres in providing much needed health care to the needy.

Speaking on the occasion, Basumatary briefly talked about IndianOil’s CSR support to the district and expressed desire to extend all possible support to the district in near future. The programme was attended by AK Biswas, GM(Security & EMS), Manoj Patir, DGM(EMS &CSR) and other officials.

