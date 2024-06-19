Guwahati Refinery Donates Ambulances and Anaesthesia Workstation to Darrang District Under CSR Initiative

MANGALDAI: As part of its various CSR assistance to Darrang district of Assam, the aspirational district adopted by Guwahati Refinery (GR), two ambulances and one Anaesthesia Workstation with ISO Vaporizer were handed over on Tuesday by GR to Darrang District Administration. PK Basumatary, CGM & RH handed over the ambulances to Munindra Nath Ngatey, DC, Darrang at latter’s office in the presence of Dr. Ramesh Bhattacharyya, Joint Director, Health, Darrang and other senior officials of both district administration and Guwahati Refinery. The two ambulances were handed over to Darrang district administration for further use of Kharupetia Community Health Centre and Sipajhar Community Health Centre whereas, the Anaesthesia Workstation was handed over to Mangaldai Civil Hospital.

In a befitting programme organized at Darrang DC office, Ngatey thanked Guwahati Refinery management for the timely assistance and said that the ambulances provided by GR would facilitate the CHCs as well as Mangaldoi Civil Hospital in providing much needed health care to the needy. It is to be mentioned that Darrang district, situated around 75 kms from Guwahati was adopted by GR as an aspirational district under Aspirational District Programme of Government of India in the year 2018. Since then, the refinery has been extending various CSR assistance to the district in the areas of Health and Education. The programme was attended by Snehasis Dhar, GM(Finance), AK Biswas, GM(Security & EMS), Manoj Patir, DGM (EMS &CSR) and other officials, stated a press release.

