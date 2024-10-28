Assam: Guwahati Refinery Holds Fit India Freedom Run 5.0

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Refinery organised a Fit India Freedom Run 5.0 from Kharghuli Bihu field to Sector II field of Noonmati. More than two hundred participants, including employees of Guwahati Refinery, family members, children, personnel from CISF, AISF, and Home Guards, took part in the freedom run, which was organised as per the instructions received from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, with the theme of Swachhta and Swasthya. Sumit Sattawan, IAS, District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro), flagged off the Fit India Freedom Run in the presence of PK Basumatary, Chief General Manager & Refinery Head, Guwahati Refinery, and other senior officials.

Addressing the enthusiastic bunch of the participants, the District Commissioner emphasised the importance of inculcating healthy habits in our lifestyle for ensuring better health and fitness. He further urged all to keep on pursuing walking and running regularly in their daily lives.

The Fit India Freedom Run was started in 2020 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, to mark two days of national importance, namely Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. This run aims to inculcate walking and running habits in people in the quest for better health and fitness. This year, the Fit India Freedom Run is being observed from October 2 to 31, 2024, a press release said.

