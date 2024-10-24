Assam: Guwahati woman critically injured in suspected suicide attempt

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: A chilling incident unfolded in Guwahati’s Kalapahar area on Wednesday morning when a 33-year-old woman, Prema Thomu, allegedly jumped from a six-storey building, leaving her critically injured. The incident occurred at Puhor Guest House, where Prema had accompanied her husband for medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise, prompting immediate response from nearby residents and passersby. They rushed Prema to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention.

While the exact circumstances surrounding her fall remain unclear, preliminary reports suggest Prema may have attempted to take her own life. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause. Prema’s condition remains critical, and hospital authorities are closely monitoring her situation.

