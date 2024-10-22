Guwahati Journalist Found Dead in Apartment, Suicide Suspected

GUWAHATI: Arnab Ray, a private media organization journalist working from Guwahati, is reported to have been found dead in his rented apartment on October 21, in a suspected case of suicide.

Sources mention that Ray had been living in a rented house located at Sewali Path, Juripar, Hatigaon locality in the city.

The reason behind the tragic accident is still not known; it is not known what prompted him to meet with such a tragic end, and the authorities have not been able to extract a motive for his supposed suicide.

People of the locality gave alerts after finding the dead body; the police have opened an investigation and have started searching to establish the cause and all other events that surround his death.

So far, as the probe continues, the authorities are tight-lipped about any additional information for the time being.

Another such shocking incident was when, rather like a Bollywood horror story, the Guwahati police encountered a grizzly scene at the residence of a person at Jyotikuchi. When they stepped into the house, a skeleton of Purnima Dey was found lying on the bed, besides eerie signs of recent human activity.

Essentials such as a photo of Lord Shiva, puja essentials, and even a roti or flatbread were placed beside the skeleton; this tells us that rites were undertaken and the deceased was fed.