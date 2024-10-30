Assam: Guwahati Woman Missing for the Past Five Days

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A woman from Guwahati has been missing for the past five days. The woman, identified as Juri Das, a resident of the Palacia apartment in the Chachal area, left on October 24 and has been traceless since.

According to reports, Juri Das, the spouse of a doctor, who works in Tezpur, went to the Dol Govinda Temple on October 24 outside the city. CCTV footage showed Juri went to the temple in an Uber. When she failed to come home, her family became worried and called the Dispur Police Station to report her missing. Following their report, a formal case was registered, and the police launched their investigation.

During the inquiry, Dispur police interrogated the cab driver, that he had dropped Juri off at the Dol Govinda Temple. This information was subsequently relayed to the North Guwahati police, which reviewed the CCTV footage from the temple and verified that Juri had indeed arrived there.

The family of Juri Das also reached out to the Kamrup rural district police, providing them with details about her disappearance. A police official said that they have recovered Juri’s bag and her mobile phone from a jungle near the Aslokanta temple, which could provide crucial leads in the case. Further investigations are going on.

