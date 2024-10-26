Assam: 14-Year-Old Minor Girl Momi Das Goes Missing in Kuwamora

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A minor girl Momi Das (14), a student of class IX and a daughter of one Tutumani Das and Sumitra Das, resident of Kuwamora village here went missing from her home since October 23. According to family sources, she has been abducted by miscreants while she went to bring back the goats from the four lane site in front of her house. The family members further alleged that one ‘Ahmed’ (an unknown man with Ahmed title) with whom she had a telephonic contact had forcefully taken her in a car. The family members had lodged an FIR at Jamuguri police station on October 24.

