Assam: Guwahatians protest against inflated vegetable prices in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Even though the district administration has taken initiatives towards the monitoring of prices of essential commodities, especially food-related items, the prices continue to rise in the city. This triggered a protest by the residents of the city in the Zoo Road locality of the city on Sunday.

The protesters mentioned that it is the government’s duty to control the price of such essential commodities, but they have failed miserably in this duty. They added that inflation has put several food items out of reach of the middle class, thus compromising their nutritional needs. They also said that the retailers often pointed out the rise in prices at the source by wholesalers and stockists, which can be regulated by the authorities.

