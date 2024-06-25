Assam: Prices of fresh vegetables skyrocketing in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A large section of Guwahatians are nowadays struggling to buy fresh vegetables for regular consumption because of the prices. As large parts of the state are now inundated by flood waters, large parts of the state now face the lack of cultivable land, especially for vegetables. And this has triggered a sharp rise in the prices of fresh vegetables.

Almost no vegetables are available at prices below Rs 100 per kilo. The only few exceptions for this price range however include potatoes and onions. Tomatoes, beans, grouds, chillies and many other vegetables are now being sold at very high prices, making it impossible for middle-class families to buy fresh stocks. It is just a matter of waiting for people belonging to the low or medium-income groups to wait till the prices of these vegetables come down again to consume them.

Also Read: Assam: Lack of proper infrastructure creates problems for vegetable vendors during monsoons (sentinelassam.com)