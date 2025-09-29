Assam: Hagrama Mohilary Announces Statue and Park in Memory of Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Sunday announced plans to construct a statue and a park in memory of the late music icon Zubeen Garg in Kokrajhar. The park and statue will bear the singer’s name and serve as a lasting tribute to his legacy. The announcement followed a heartfelt tribute paid to Zubeen Garg at his residence in Guwahati’s Kahilipara. Speaking to the media, Mohilary said, “Zubeen Da’s soul resides in all of us. No one will ever forget him. In our BTR, we will commemorate his legacy by erecting a statue and establishing a park in his memory. Zubeen Da contributed immensely to Assam, and his impact cannot be fully expressed in words. He will remain eternal in our hearts.”

