Assam halts MAC, SKAC electoral roll work amid unprecedented Upper Assam floods

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Election Commission has temporarily suspended the ongoing process of preparation and publication of the electoral rolls for the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) Elections, 2026, citing the severe and unprecedented flood situation in several districts of Upper Assam.

In an official communication issued on Wednesday, the Commission informed the District Commissioners of Biswanath, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia that the flood has significantly disrupted the normal functioning of the district administration and election machinery. Considering the prevailing situation, the Commission has decided to keep the electoral roll preparation and publication process in abeyance until further orders. It stated that a revised schedule for the electoral roll exercise will be notified separately once the situation improves.

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