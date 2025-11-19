Assam State Election Commission publishes final Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council roll

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) today published the final electoral roll for 32 constituencies of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC). The council is going to poll at the end of December, 2025.

According to the final electoral roll, the total number of electors in the council area is 1,62,371 – 78,879 males, 83,490 females, and two others.

The final electoral roll (without photo) would be available for the public/voter/elector in (i) the offices of circle officers, (ii) the offices of the block development officers, (iii) the offices of municipalities, town committees, sub-registry offices, police stations, tea gardens, and gaon panchayat offices located within the constituency, and (iv) the OERMS (https://ermssec. assam.gov.in) website and the websites of the district administrations.

The electors can check their names on the final electoral roll either through their EPIC numbers already allotted by the Election Commission of India or by downloading the final roll of their polling station from the citizen corner on the said website. Further, in order to encourage elector participation and to involve more electors, the ASEC has decided to consider the claims for enrolment in the SKAC Electoral Roll till the last date of filing nominations of those individuals who are eligible as electors as per the current summary revision exercise of the ECI and whose names are reflected in the ECI Supplementary Roll as well as possess a valid EPIC.

