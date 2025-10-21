Assam: Have faith in judiciary, BJP on Zubeen Garg death probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Assam marks one month since the passing of its beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, emotions continue to run high across the state. Even as Diwali lights up homes, the festive spirit remains subdued, dimmed by grief for the singer who captured the soul of Assam.

In this atmosphere of mourning, State BJP spokesperson Kishor Kumar Bhattacharyya on Monday appealed to all political parties, social bodies, and communities to refrain from politicizing Zubeen Garg’s death and instead unite in the pursuit of justice.

Addressing a press conference at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan, the State BJP Headquarters in Guwahati, Bhattacharyya said that both the ruling and opposition camps must “rise above politics” to ensure the truth prevails.

“Like millions of Zubeen Garg’s admirers, the 6.5 million karyakartas of the BJP too seek the truth behind the untimely demise of the people’s artiste. However, justice can only be delivered by the judiciary — the most powerful and independent institution in the world,” Bhattacharyya stated.

He emphasized that a thorough, transparent, and watertight investigation is essential, and urged the public to place their faith in India’s judicial system. “We must allow the investigating agencies and the judicial commission the time they need to gather conclusive proof,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson highlighted that the Assam Government, respecting public sentiment, has already taken key steps to expedite the probe. These include the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the establishment of a Judicial Inquiry Commission headed by Justice Saumitra Saikia, and arrangements for a Fast-Track Court to conduct the trial.

He also confirmed that, following requests from the artiste’s family and fans, a second post-mortem of Garg’s mortal remains has been carried out to eliminate any lingering doubts. Additionally, an SIT team has departed for Singapore to pursue leads connected to the case abroad.

Bhattacharyya further stated that the BJP-led government remains steadfast in its resolve to uncover the truth. “No individual found guilty in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death will escape the arm of justice,” he said, describing the singer as “a national treasure of Assam.”

Condemning opposition parties, the BJP accused them of exploiting public grief for electoral gain. “Instead of supporting the investigation, they are obstructing the process through irresponsible statements,” Bhattacharyya alleged.

Calling for unity, he concluded, “To politicize Zubeen Garg’s death is a deep moral wrong. We urge every conscientious citizen to stand together for truth, justice, and the immortal legacy of Zubeen Garg.”

