Garima Proposes Naming Zubeen Garg’s Cremation Site as ‘Zubeen Khetra’

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late music legend Zubeen Garg, has proposed that his cremation site at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur be officially named “Zubeen Khetra.”

The proposal, made during a remembrance gathering, seeks to honour Zubeen’s extraordinary contributions to Assam’s music, culture, and social causes. Garima emphasized that the site has already become a place of emotional and cultural significance, drawing hundreds of fans daily who visit to pay their respects.

She said that naming the site “Zubeen Khetra” would not only serve as a tribute to the beloved artist but also preserve his legacy for future generations. “Zubeen Da belongs to the people of Assam his resting place should reflect that love and connection,” Garima said.

Several cultural organizations and fans have expressed support for the proposal, urging the state government to consider it as a mark of respect for the music icon who inspired millions through his songs and humanitarian work.