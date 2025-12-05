Assam: Health drink scheme in schools in TE, SC and ST-dominated areas

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has taken a new initiative to all districts for the daily serving of SaiSure (Ragi) micronutrient health drink to students of approved schools in Tea Garden, SC and ST dominated areas.

In this regards, the Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) and PM POSHAN, Assam have issued fresh instructions to all districts for the daily serving of SaiSure (Ragi) micronutrient health drink.

As per the instruction, the SaiSure drink will now be provided every school day up to March 31, 2026, subject to availability of SaiSure (Ragi) powder and jaggery powder in schools. The scheme will cover approximately 11.75 lakh students under 147 education blocks.

Schools have been instructed to serve one glass (250 ml) of the drink every morning after the school assembly and before classes begin. Cook-cum-Helpers will prepare the drink 15–30 minutes before serving, and a teacher, community member, mothers’ group member, or cook must taste it beforehand. Schools must maintain detailed records of daily servings, including the number of students and the person who conducted the tasting.

Block Education Offices will supply schools with the allotted quantities of SaiSure powder and jaggery, and districts will receive separate funds to meet carrying charges. The selected schools are required to store the items hygienically and protect them from rodents.

District authorities have also been directed to organize online training sessions for Head Teachers, Headmasters, Principals and Cook-cum-Helpers on preparing the beverage.

