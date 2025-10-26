Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) allocates funds to schools for teaching-learning materials

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), has announced financial assistance to schools across the state for the preparation of Teaching Learning Materials (TLMs) for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) grades.

In a directive issued by Sanjoy Dutta, ACS, Executive Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam, all District Mission Coordinators, Inspectors of Schools, and District Elementary Education Officers have been instructed to take necessary steps to ensure timely preparation and utilisation of the allotted fund.

As per the notification, each school having Classes 1 and 2, including Composite and PM SHRI Schools, will receive Rs 2,000 for TLM preparation. However, schools in the Dima Hasao district will receive Rs 1,500. The initiative aims to encourage teachers, parents, and community members to collaboratively develop innovative, low-cost, and effective teaching aids that enhance classroom learning in literacy and numeracy.

The preparation of TLMs is expected to help teachers and parents understand the importance of teaching-learning materials in foundational learning.

Encourage the creation of innovative, eco-friendly, and locally sourced learning tools.

Enhance teachers’ capacity to use TLMs effectively for improved comprehension among early-grade learners. Promote hands-on learning and student engagement in classrooms.

The materials must be based on the learning outcomes and new textbooks of Grades 1 and 2. Safe, eco-friendly, low-cost, and age-appropriate. Relevant to local contexts, ensuring simplicity and clarity. Designed to spark curiosity, encourage creativity, and foster conceptual understanding.

Each school must prepare at least two TLMs—one for literacy and one for numeracy—for each of the two grades. The deadline for completion is November 10, 2025. Schools must ensure timely preparation and proper use of funds, with active involvement of teachers, parents, and community members.

Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) will monitor progress, circulate guidelines, and ensure the use of TLMs.

District and Block officials (DMCs, DEEOs, and BEEOs) will oversee implementation, utilisation of funds, and adherence to the guidelines.

The state education mission believes this initiative will not only improve teaching quality but also promote collaborative engagement among teachers, parents, and local communities in strengthening foundational learning across Assam.

