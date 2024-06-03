Assam: Heightened security bandobast for counting votes in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With the much-anticipated vote counting scheduled for June 4, Guwahati is bracing itself with heightened security arrangements across the city. Joint Commissioner of City Police, Prateek Thube, assured citizens of the thorough preparations, stating, "Sufficient security arrangements have been made for the counting day."

The nerve centre of the counting process, the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, is under constant surveillance, with stringent entry protocols allowing access only to licensed personnel. Tasked with overseeing the smooth conduct of the counting operations, the district administration and police have left no stone unturned in ensuring security.

The security apparatus has been bolstered with the deployment of 360° CCTV cameras, providing comprehensive monitoring capabilities. Additionally, security personnel will be strategically stationed across the city to maintain law and order, as emphasized by a senior police official in the Guwahati West District.

As the city gears up for this crucial day in its democratic process, residents can rest assured that every measure has been taken to safeguard the integrity of the counting process and maintain peace and order throughout the proceedings.

